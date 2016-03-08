Inter issue Alexis Sanchez injury update

Serie A giants Inter have issued an injury update about the situation of summer signing Alexis Sanchez.



The Chilean sustained an injury on international duty- when he was playing against Colombia earlier last week. Chile confirmed that there is a dislocation in the ankle and their coach confirmed that he could be out for 2-3 months.



Inter have now released a statement of their own about the situation and said: ​"Clinical and instrumental investigations for Alexis Sanchez in the late morning today at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano. The tests showed the dislocation of the long peroneal tendon of the left ankle.



"On Wednesday, the player will make a further consultation in Barcelona with Professor Ramon Cugat, to decide whether to intervene surgically."