Inter, Joao Mario has decided his next destination

27 July at 16:35
Inter midfielder Joao Mario has now decided about what his next club be, as he prepares for a move away from the nerazzurri.

Things for the Portuguese midfielder have not gone to plan ever since he arrived at the club. He is not expected to be an important part of Antonio Conte's side and is one of those who is likely to leave this summer.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Joao Mario will be the next Inter player to go to Jiangsu Suning and he has made the decision to do so. Miranda's recent switch has played a role in it too.

He is also interested in a move to Monaco- the club that was close to signing him and Antonio Candreva last summer. Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers  and Brighton also remain interested but have not made any offers for the former Sporting Lisbon star.

The 26-year-old appeared in 20 Serie A games last season for Inter, scoring once and assisting twice.

 

