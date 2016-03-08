Inter: Joao Mario wants Premier League move but rejects offers of Everton and Leicester

According to Tuttosport, Joao Mario is only interested in returning to the English Premier League with Everton and Leicester City interested in the player's services.



The Portuguese playmaker moved to Inter Milan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2016 yet failed to reach his full potential in Italy.



Last January he moved to West Ham on loan and managed to score two goals and an assist in his 13 games for the club.



Now Mario has rejected a number of offers as he only wants a return to the Premier League. However the two offers on the table right now from Everton and Leicester City are unconvincing for the player.



This season the transfer window will close early in England, as they have decided to set the deadline on the 9th of April, one day before the Premier League kicks off.



Tottenham had been offered Joao Mario in exchange for Mousa Dembélé but the offer was not accepted by Spurs.

