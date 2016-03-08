Inter join race to sign Manchester United defensive target
17 November at 09:55Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly looking to sign Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, as they look to bolster their defense.
Godin has reportedly secured a new contract with Atletico Madrid till the summer of 2021, with the confirmation yet to arrive. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2019.
Godin had attracted interest from Manchester United in the summer and Corriere dello Sport suggests that Inter are now in the race to sign the Uruguayan star. Jan Vertonghen and Joachim Andersen are also possible alternatives.
