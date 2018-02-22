Inter join West Ham in race for €20m West Brom striker
23 May at 19:40Inter have set their sights on England in their search for a striker, as stated by the latest reports.
According to Sky Sports, Inter along with Atletico Madrid and West Ham are monitoring the situation of West Brom's Salomon Rondon. The English side were relegated this season and are therefore set for a major overhaul of their squad, as several important players will leave the Baggies.
Rondon has a €20m release clause in his contract and will most likely leave this summer.
A new era...#MondayMotivation #WBA pic.twitter.com/NeLc8PZQAc— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) 21 maj 2018
