According to Sky Sports , Inter along with Atletico Madrid and West Ham are monitoring the situation of West Brom's Salomon Rondon. The English side were relegated this season and are therefore set for a major overhaul of their squad, as several important players will leave the Baggies.

Rondon has a €20m release clause in his contract and will most likely leave this summer.

Inter have set their sights on England in their search for a striker, as stated by the latest reports.