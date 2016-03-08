Inter, Jorge Mendes to manage negotiations with Valencia for Icardi deal
01 September at 18:30According to reports from Spanish paper Tribuna Deportiva via Calciomercato.com, the negotiations between Inter and Valencia for the loan of Mauro Icardi are being headed by Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese super-agent. Mendes is linked with the Spanish side due to a close relationship with President Peter Lim. The Nerazzurri are keen to offload their estranged striker due to an incredibly fractured relationship, despite his goalscoring prowess and years of servitude to the club.
As reported earlier, the loan of the 26-year-old Argentinian to the Spanish side could cause a domino effect that would also affect the Nerazzurri’s city rivals Milan, but the main goal of Beppe Marotta and Inter President Steven Zhang is to stop hated rivals Juventus acquiring the player, who has scored 121 goals in 219 games for the Nerazzurri, winning the Capocannoniere award twice with the Milanese side, first in the 2014/15 season and again in the 2017/18 season.
Apollo Heyes
