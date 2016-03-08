Inter, Julio Cesar urges Neymar to join the Nerazzurri

Former Inter goalkeeper Julio Cesar talked about Neymar and Inter on the Youtube channel Que Partidazo, urging the Brazilian to join the San Siro as it would bring Serie A back into the 'centre of attention'."If Neymar went to play at Inter, the situation would become very interesting. The Derby d'Italia would be between him and Cristiano Ronaldo, and Italian football would return to the centre of attention," the goalkeeper stated.