Inter-Juve 1-1, furious Allegri leaves interview after San Siro draw

During a Inter-Juve post-game interview with Sky Sport, Max Allegri got mad at Daniele Adani as he left the interview furious. Allegri responded: 'When I was at Milan, I often got criticized for using three midfielders but I then won a league title. The problem is that in Italy everyone is a good theoretical, I am a practical person. Stop talking Adani, you never coached a football team...'.Adani hit back at Allegri: "Tell 'stay silent' to your brother Max", at that point both Allegri and Adani raised their voices and the Juve boss decided to leave the interview.