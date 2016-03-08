Inter-Juve, brawl breaks out as Padelli pushes Dybala - Video

Therefore, the Nerazzurri's back-up goalkeeper, Padelli, felt the need to confront the Argentine. At the end of the little chat, which you can see in the video below, he pushed Dybala. Obviously, this wasn't appreciated by the Bianconeri players, which started the brawl.

At the end of the first half between Inter and Juventus, which was filled with emotions, a brawl broke out as the players headed towards the tunnel. Moments earlier, Dybala wanted a penalty although the home side felt that he went down way too easy.