Inter-Juve: Conte and Sarri share similar plan for the line-ups
30 September at 11:45In view of the clash between Inter and Juventus on Sunday evening (already 72K tickets sold), both teams will play in the Champions League this week against Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.
However, Conte and Sarri are not planning on rotating several players, aiming to play at least 8 players per side in both games: Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah, Brozovic, Sensi and Lukaku; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Candreva and D'Ambrosio could alternate on the right flank. Furthermore, Barella could start in the midfield against Barcelona, while Vecino or Gagliardini would take his spot against Juve. In attack Alexis Sanchez will be suspended in the league, making it a battle between Politano and Lautaro Martinez.
For Juve, Dybala and Higuain will fight for the spot next to Ronaldo, while Szczesny and Buffon could alternate in goal. In addition to this, Ramsey could also make an appearance in the midfield in one of the games, as Tuttosport reports (via Calciomercato.com).
Go to comments