Inter, Juve convinced that Icardi will reject Napoli and Roma

27 July at 12:45
​According to Tuttosport, Juventus remain quiet on the Icardi front, but not because they aren't interested. In fact, the Bianconeri are convinced that Icardi will still be available towards the end of the mercato.
 
The likes of Napoli and Roma are also very interested in the player, who is destined to leave the Nerazzurri this summer. However, the report claims that Icardi only wants Juve, and thus will reject offers from the Partneopei and the Giallorossi.
 

