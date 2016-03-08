Inter-Juve derby continues for signature of Italian starlet
06 October at 12:00Inter Milan host Juventus at San Siro this evening but the two are not only battling on the field, but off of it too.
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, both clubs are still arduously studying the purchase of Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali. The Italian burst onto the scene last season and has been dubbed, by some media outlets, as the 'new Pirlo'.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments