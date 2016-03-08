Inter-Juve: Icardi will be in Milan for the clash
05 October at 13:45During the Derby D'Italia clash involving Juventus and Inter at the San Siro, Mauro Icardi will be in the city.
The Argentine Icardi was the centre of huge transfer speculation this past summer after having fallen out with the club earlier this year before their Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt. He sealed a loan move to PSG on deadline day and has already scored his first goal for the Parisiens.
Correire dello Sport claim that the former Sampdoria and Barcelona man may have joined PSG but he will be in the city of Milan for the Derby D'Italia on Sunday tomorrow.
It is unclear whether he will be watching the game from the stands or not but the likelihood is that he will be at his home, watching it on TV with his wife and kids.
He will play for PSG against Angers and will fly to Milan after the game. After the weekend, he will fly back to Paris in the middle of the week, where is more friends with Kylian Mbappe and Keylor Navas than Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.
The report also stated that PSG secured the signing of the striker after Leonardo had seeked advise from Adriano Galliani.
Go to comments