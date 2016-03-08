Inter, Juve keeping tabs on Verona’s Kumbulla
21 December at 13:55Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are keeping tabs on league rivals Hellas Verona’s young centre-back Marash Kumbulla.
The 19-year-old has been in exceptional form for the Gialloblu in the ongoing campaign where he has already represented the club in 11 matches in all competitions, scoring a goal as well.
That performance did not go unnoticed as the likes of Inter and Juve have been keeping tabs on the progress of Kumbulla and could make a move for him in the near future.
It is believed that both clubs along with few others have been quite impressed with the defensive abilities of the Albania international as he has shown for Verona over the course of ongoing season.
However, it will be interesting to see if Gli Scaligeri will be willing to sell a player who has a contract with the club till the summer of 2022 anytime soon.
Daniele Longo
