Inter-Juve, Lautaro: 'I'd like to play with Dybala'

Lautaro Martinez esultanza indici Inter
27 April at 10:50
Inter star striker Lautaro Martinez spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of tonight’s Inter-Juve: “We must play like we did in the derby. If you take a look at the table you may think the gap between us and them is big, but we are a big club and in the next season something can change. My dream is winning a scudetto with Inter. Cristiano Ronaldo? I’d steal his header”.

“We can’t fail to qualify for the Champions League, I scored in the derby and I want to do the same with Juventus, after that with Argentina in Copa America”.

“I knew it would have been difficult to play on a regular basis, at the beginning it was tough. I thought about so many things but I’ve always had faith. I’ve been growing and I have my girlfriend close to me. My dad is a huma being, he can make mistakes. He deleted that tweet buti it was too late, he apologized with me”.

"Icardi? I spoke with him when the case was on and I always told him that problems between him, his wife and the club should have been solved without involving the team”.

“Dybala? He is a top player, a player you’d always like to play with. But I can say nothing”.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.