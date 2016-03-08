Inter-Juve, Lautaro: 'I'd like to play with Dybala'

Inter star striker Lautaro Martinez spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of tonight’s Inter-Juve: “We must play like we did in the derby. If you take a look at the table you may think the gap between us and them is big, but we are a big club and in the next season something can change. My dream is winning a scudetto with Inter. Cristiano Ronaldo? I’d steal his header”.



“We can’t fail to qualify for the Champions League, I scored in the derby and I want to do the same with Juventus, after that with Argentina in Copa America”.



“I knew it would have been difficult to play on a regular basis, at the beginning it was tough. I thought about so many things but I’ve always had faith. I’ve been growing and I have my girlfriend close to me. My dad is a huma being, he can make mistakes. He deleted that tweet buti it was too late, he apologized with me”.



"Icardi? I spoke with him when the case was on and I always told him that problems between him, his wife and the club should have been solved without involving the team”.



“Dybala? He is a top player, a player you’d always like to play with. But I can say nothing”.

