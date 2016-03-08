Inter, Juve & Napoli on alert as Real Madrid stars not happy with playing time
12 November at 17:20Four wins in as many matches for Santiago Solari, the new coach of Real Madrid, who took the place of Julen Lopetegui at the Santiago Bernabeu after the humiliation against Barcelona. Yesterday's victory over Celta Vigo brought the champions of Europe closer to the summit, now 4 points behind Messi's Barcelona.
However, there are some choices of Solari that are dubious to some, reigniting the spotlight on the transfer market for some jewels in the team. For example Isco, who has only played 51 minutes in the four matches coached by Solari. The former Malaga midfielder, also because of an injury, lost his starting spot, with Bale and Benzema being unmovable in the current Real side.
Asensio is also playing with less continuity, with the talented Spaniard left out of the team yesterday for a technical choice in favour of Vazquez. The two Spanish internationals are especially tempting for Juventus, while Ancelotti is a big admirer of Isco and would like him at Napoli.
Keylor Navas is a player who gets even less space between the posts, behind Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Costa Rican has been on the field on six occasions and Juventus along with Inter are keeping an eye on him.
Lastly, the situation of Varane should also be monitored from a market standpoint. With the probable podium in the final classification of the Ballon d'Or, the Frenchman could ask for a new contract from Florentino Perez. Every big team in Europe is keeping an eye on the centre-back, with Juventus between being among the most interested.
Go to comments