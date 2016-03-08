Inter-Juve: Not only Chiesa and Tonali, Agnelli still keen on Icardi
06 October at 14:55Ahead of the Derby D'Italia later today, reports claim that there could still be a similar derby for multiple players in the market at the next possible opportunity.
Table-topping Inter will host the bianconeri today in the season's first Derby D'Italia which could well define the season's title race. Conte will manage his new side against a former club in Juve for the first time since leaving the club in 2016.
Gazzetta dello Sport claim that a similar Derby D'Italia was on in the summer window and it isn't done yet.
Federico Chiesa was a prime target for both clubs. But Rocco Commisso's arrival at Fiorentina changed everything in that transfer saga as it forced the Italian to stay at the La Viola.
Sandro Tonali was another such player. But Brescia managed to keep hold of the highly rated youngster for another season, despite strong interest from both clubs and beyond.
But one transfer between the two clubs was that of Mauro Icardi. The Argentine has only been loaned out to PSG and Juve are still keen, despite having missed out this summer. If a chance arrives anytime soon, Juve will make an offer as they see the striker to be their man for the post-Ronaldo era.
