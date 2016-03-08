Inter-Juve: Predicted formations

06 October at 13:30
Inter Milan host Juventus at San siro this evening, with the Nerazzurri set to try and establish their place at the top of Serie A with a vital three points.

The predicted line-ups are as follows:

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lautaro, Lukaku

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo

