Inter-Juve: Predicted formations
06 October at 13:30Inter Milan host Juventus at San siro this evening, with the Nerazzurri set to try and establish their place at the top of Serie A with a vital three points.
The predicted line-ups are as follows:
Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lautaro, Lukaku
Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments