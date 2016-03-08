Inter, Juve set to battle for Tonali, Chiesa in transfer market
31 December at 15:50Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are set to have a battle outside the playing field for the signing of two of the most highly-rated footballers in the country, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both clubs have been involved in a feisty battle in the transfer market before as well as in the summer, the Turin-based outfit came close to signing striker Romelu Lukaku from English Premier League side Manchester United but the player ended up joining the Milan-based club.
In the recent past, both clubs were keen to sign Atalanta’s highly-rated midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, a race which is seemingly won by Juventus.
As per the latest report, both clubs are once again ready to battle in the transfer market for the signing of Brescia’s midfielder Sandro Tonali and Fiorentina’s winger Federico Chiesa.
Both players are amongst the best young talent playing in the Italy’s top division and have been attracting interest from number of clubs, both locally and from abroad.
