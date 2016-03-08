Inter, Juve target Kulusevski to cost €45 million
26 November at 10:15Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta’s highly-rated midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is likely to cost €45 million to his future club, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is turning into one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of league giants Juventus and Inter Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, clubs will have to pay €45 million in order to tempt Atalanta in selling their prized asset in the near future.
Kulusevski is currently on a season-long loan at Parma where he is in more than impressive form after managing to score three goals along with providing five assists in just 14 matches in all competition.
The Sweden international has been an Atalanta player since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Swedish club IF Bromma’s U17 team for a reported transfer fee of just €165,000.
