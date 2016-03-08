Inter-Juve to be played in China next season?
29 January at 11:50The first Juventus-Inter of next season could be played in China, according to Il Corriere dello Sport. Both Juventus and Inter, in fact, are expected to take part to the International Championship Cup that is going to take place in China. the game could be played in Shanghai or Nanjing, the 'home' of Inter owners Suning. Meantime the Old Lady beat Inter in the last Serie A meeting in December. The next time Juve and Inter will meet in Serie A will be on the 27th of April at the San Siro.
