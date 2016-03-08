Inter, Juve to compete for signing of four young Serie A stars
07 December at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are likely to compete for the signing of four young stars in the league, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both clubs are currently involved in an intense league battle where they are just separated by the difference of few points.
As per the latest report, both Inter and Juve are likely to compete for the signing of four young stars—Bresica’s Sandro Tonali, Atalanta’s Dejan Kulusevski, AS Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo and Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa—in the upcoming transfer windows.
