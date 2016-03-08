Inter, Juve to compete for two young stars in summer of 2020
07 October at 11:47Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are likely to compete for the signature of two promising youngsters in the summer transfer window of 2020, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both clubs have competed for striker Romelu Lukaku in the recently concluded summer transfer window where the Belgium international ended up joining the Milan-based club.
As per the latest report, both clubs are likely to go head-to-head once again in the summer transfer window of 2020 to acquire the services of Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali and Fiorentina’s star winger Federico Chiesa.
Both players are two of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest both from within Serie A and from teams across Europe.
Tonali has been in impressive form for the club during six league appearances this season whereas Chiesa has already scored a goal and provided two assist for the La Viola in the ongoing campaign.
