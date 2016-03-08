Inter-Juve: Tops and flops of the first half

As expected, the first half of the clash between Inter and Juventus offered end-to-end stuff, as both sides wanted to get forward and subsequently get control of the game. However, the first half finished all square as they both managed to find the back of the net.



Tops



Dybala: The Argentine striker really proved his worth in the first half., scoring the opener with a wonderful strike. Furthermore, he linked up well with Ronaldo to create even more danger for the Nerazzurri defence. The two were unlucky not to get a second.



Lautaro: As a result of De Ligt's clumsy defending, the Argentine stepped up to score the equaliser from the spot. Never stops running and is a constant threat to the Bianconeri defence.



Flops



Bernardeschi: Close to invisible in the first half. A majority of the Bianconeri players were heavily involved in the build-up but the former Fiorentina man was nowhere to be seen on multiple occasions.



Godin: The Uruguayan looked out of position and several occasions and really failed to keep the opponents away from the goal. Spent more time complaining on the referee than he did defending.