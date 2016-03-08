Inter-Juve, Zanetti: 'Only the best can win...'

Inter Milan host Juventus at San Siro at the weekend, with Inter vice president Javier Zanetti speaking on the match:



'​I had the honour of playing so many years in Serie A, I lived unforgettable moments and we made many people happy. It was an honour to defend the Inter shirt for many years, I hope Inter-Juve on Sunday night is a party. I remember the first game at San Siro, my parents were in the stands. Italy and Inter have been and are a dream. Now I am vice president, times have changed but tradition is not. Inter-Juve? Whether it's a sports party, we only talk about football and that the best can win.'