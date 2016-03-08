Inter-Juventus: Allegri prepares three tactical experiments

Juventus have their eight Serie A title in their pocket but tonight the Old Lady will be willing to beat her historic rival Inter at the San Siro.



Max Allegri is set to line-up a Juventus side with a few tactical experiments. Allegri's 4-3-3 could become a 3-5-2 line-up with Juan Cuadrado deployed in the middle of the par. Also, Joao Cancelo could play in the same position: the Portuguese and the Colombian are expected to alternate themselves between the right wing and the middle of the park.



In the end, Emre Can will be used as the third center-defender, the same role he covered against Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina. Against Inter, however, Juventus will have a more offensive approach and Allegri wants to see how Emre Can will react.