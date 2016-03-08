However, tonight's test will be a telling one for Antonio Conte, who has worked wonders with the San Siro side thus far. On the other hand, the same applies to Maurizio Sarri, who perhaps hasn't got his Juve side going just as fast.

In any case, the outcome of the game is certainly hard to tell, though it's safe to say that the game will be tight. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 and the game will be aired on the major TV channels around the world, although you can follow along with our live updates here.

There is just one hour left until Inter's clash with Juventus is underway. Given the positions in the standings, it will be a battle of great excitement as both sides have started the season tremendously, with the Nerazzurri being slightly on top.