Inter-Juventus, market race for Fiorentina star
16 September at 10:00Inter and Juventus will have another Derby d’Italia on the transfer market for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The first derby on the market was won by the Nerazzurri earlier in the summer when they secured former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, however this time the Bianconeri aren’t looking to lose out again.
Juventus’ Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has been courting the 21-year-old Italian forward for several months and had multiple meetings with the player’s father-agent Enrico Chiesa about the transfer. However, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has no intention of making Paratici’s life easy.
As part of the loan exchange between Cristiano Biraghi and Dalbert, Chiesa’s name was mentioned between the two parties and new Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso may prefer to sell the 21-year-old to Inter rather than la Viola’s rivals Juventus.
Over the coming months the race between Inter and Juventus for the player's signature will only heat up further.
Apollo Heyes
