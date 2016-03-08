Inter keen on extending contracts of Handanovic, Martínez

After a pretty successful transfer window, Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are now planning on extending contracts of goalkeeper Samir Handanović and striker Lautaro Martínez.

It is believed that Inter’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta is keen on extending the contract of Handanovic for a year which will see his stay extended at the San Siro till 2022.

However, there are no expectation of any salary increment for the 35-year-old who currently earns €3.2 million per season.

On the other hand, Marotta is also keen on extending the contract of Martínez for a year as well whose current deal expires in 2023.

Contrary to the Handanovic situation, it is believed that Marotta is ready to nearly double Martínez’s salary from €1.5 million to €3 million per season in an effort to end FC Barcelona’s pursuit of the 22-year-old.

