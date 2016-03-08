Inter keep tabs on Real Madrid target, January move eyed

Serie A giants Inter are reportedly keeping tabs on Ajax star Donny van de Beek, who was close to a move to Real Madrid this past summer.



The nerazzurri have been linked with numerous midfielders over the last few weeks and it seems clear that Antonio Conte is keen on increasing the quality and depth of that part of the piece.



Tuttosport claim that Inter are keeping a close eye on Van de Beek and that has been happening for the last two seasons. They could make a move for the Dutchman in January considering Lazio will not sell Sergey Milinkovic-Savic in January.



