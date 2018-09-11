Inter, Keita back in training after international duty
11 September at 16:30Inter Milan completed a deal this summer to sign AS Monaco winger Balde Keita on loan with an option to buy. The former Lazio man joined Monaco from the Biancocelesti last summer and it took just a year for the Senegalese forward to return to Italy.
Keita left Inter to partake in international duty with Senegal but has today returned to training, as he has shown on his Instagram with the caption ‘Back!!’
Whether or not Keita remains at Inter is another matter entirely, with reports suggesting that Inter may first pursue alternate targets, such as Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa, with Keita the back-up if first options fall through.
