Inter and Monaco are proceeding in the negotiations for Keita Baldé, even though Antonio Candreva remains hesitant about a move to France.

The Italian winger was the technical counterpart that Monaco requested in exchange for Keita Balde (along with money, of course). However, the hesitancy from Candreva has forced the clubs to consider other alternatives. Monaco value their winger at €30m, and Inter are working hard to find a solution for the deal.

For now, however, Candreva's answer remains negative, although things could change in the near future. The 31-year-old wants to remain in Milan with his family, but as of now, he risks losing out on Inter's squad list for the Champions League. Therefore, his initial answer isn't definite.

In fact, Candreva has asked the clubs for a couple of days to make up his mind, before delivering the final answer.