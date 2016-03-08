Inter, key transfer target close to Borussia Dortmund
28 November at 19:00Unhappy Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is close to joining German side Borussia Dortmund, according to a report from German media outlet Kicker via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 33-year-old Frenchman is unhappy with the South London club, due to his extremely limited playing time so far this season under coach Frank Lampard. Due to the breakout performances of young English striker Tammy Abraham, Giroud has found himself being left on the bench constantly at the English club.
Wanted by Inter and their coach Antonio Conte for his similarities to Romelu Lukaku, the report continues, Giroud is likely to leave Chelsea in January so he can achieve more playing time and earn a spot with the France squad in next summer’s European Championships. So far this season Giroud has made six appearances for the Blues, scoring one goal in the process. His last appearance was against Burnley in the South London club’s 4-2 win in late October.
Apollo Heyes
