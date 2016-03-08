Inter, Kulusevski in no hurry to move: the situation

The youngster is willing to hear out the Nerazzurri, of course, but ahead of the Euros next summer, he wants to have guaranteed playing time. With Parma, he will get this. However, it's not as certain with Inter, who already have good players for the midfield.

According to reports from FCInterNews.it this evening, Dejan Kulusevski is in no hurry to leave Parma in January, despite heavy interest from Inter. In fact, the Swede even rejected Juventus in the summer, as he felt Parma would be the best choice.