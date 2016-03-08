Inter, Kulusevski negotiations stopped as Marotta has other plans - the details
02 January at 20:15Inter continue to follow a precise idea on the transfer market: a straight line that Beppe Marotta has referred to ever since his arrival at the club. The CEO believes that they need players with experience and leadership. At the start of this season, his ideas have paid off.
Therefore, for this transfer window, Marotta continues to focus on ready players that can allow Antonio Conte to fight with Juventus until the very end of the season. Also for this reason, the Nerazzurri preferred not to raise their offer for Kulusevski, we have learned.
Juventus offered as much as €45m including bonuses, which was simply too much for Inter, who stopped the negotiations at €35m. Instead, they are ready to focus on the likes of Vidal (for January) and Eriksen (for the summer).
Of course, in the summer, Marotta will also evaluate a few prospects for the future, such as Chiesa and Tonali. Now, however, priority is given towards ready profiles.
