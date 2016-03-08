Inter, Kurzawa the alternative to Alonso
27 December at 12:50Inter awaits Vidal, dreams of Kulusevski, but also looks to the market in search of a fullback familiar to boss Antonio Conte.
Conte, numerically, needs a left-back to be able to alternate with Cristiano Biraghi given the uncertainty on the state of health of Kwadwo Asamoah's knee and is pushing with Beppe Marotta and the director Piero Ausilio for January inductions.
The name at the top of the wish list of both Conte and the company is undoubtedly Marcos Alonso. The left-back ex-Fiorentina was not even called up yesterday by Chelsea which raises concerns over his future.
With his contract not up until 2023, the Blues will in fact continue to demand no less than 35 million Euros for his services, a fee not appealing to Inter.
For this reason, according to Corriere dello Sport, the name of Layvin Kurzawa , the 27-year-old Paris Saint Germain full-back who is expiring at the end of the season and does not intend to renew, grows in confidence.
Inter has been in talks for some time for the purchase at zero parameter, but now, taking advantage of the good relationships born with the Icardi operation , the Nerazzurri managers are trying to anticipate the deal at low costs.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments