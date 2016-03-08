Inter, Lautaro: All eyes on the new clause, and Barcelona...
08 December at 09:55Time to recharge the batteries, to forget an evening of unusual fog under the goal after having scored an amazing 7 goals in the last 9 league games, to which the 5 in 4 in the Champions League must be added.
It is time for Lautaro Martinez to project himself at Barcelona, next Tuesday's match which can be a great part of the season for himself, Inter and qualification for the Champions League round of 16.
This is being built as "his" game , because in addition to the strong desire to take the stage after having already impressed in the first leg of the Camp Nou, 'El Toro' knows he is a footballer kept constantly under observation by the blaugrana club and to be particularly appreciated by his compatriot and companion in the Selecciòn Leo Messi .
Calciomercato have reported that there have been continues contacts in the recent weeks. Inter is perfectly aware of it and, despite the answers systematically under the banner of Beppe Marotta 's diplomacy , the topic is active in the Nerazzurri home.
With the contacts between the parties intensifying to reach a total agreement soon on the renewal of the contract expiring in June 2023, there is a desire on the part of everyone to reach a conclusion quickly and adequately.
This is due to Inter having invested two summers ago on Lautaro, and due to the fact that Conte loves and counts on the player and is shaping the team in his image. This is all before mentioning that the player is grateful to the Nerazzurri for showing full faith in him after the stressful period following Mauro Icardi.
The negotiation is destined to continue for a few more weeks, as Inter is ready to increase the current engagement of 3 million euros plus bonuses, but the game is played above all on the node of the release clause. Currently at €110 million and that Marotta would like to increase significantly to repel the suitors' court or cancel it altogether (rumours of a 222 million euro clause).
However, despite the talk, all seems to be normal. But first there is Messi, his magic and his suggestions. If Messi wants Lautaro, he just may make a decision sooner rather than later.
Anthony Privetera
