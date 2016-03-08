Inter, Lautaro: 'Atalanta are a top team'

Inter Milan are set to face-off against Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in the Italian Serie A tonight as this will be a huge game for both teams. Antonio Conte's team comes into this one in first place (tied with Juve) as Atalanta are in 5th place. Both teams have been doing great this season as Atalanta even progressed past the Uefa Champions league group stage and they will be playing against Valencia in the knockout phase. The nerazzurri will be hoping to get more high end production from their Romelu Lukaku-Lautaro Martinez striking tandem. Lautaro Martinez spoke to Inter TV (via Calciomercato.com) ahead of the Inter-Atalanta game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'Atalanta? They are in great shape but we want to win. We know that they are a top team but we have faith in ourselves...'.



You can view the official lineups bellow:



Inter Milan: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.



Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.