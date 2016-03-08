Inter, Lautaro: 'Conte raises our level'
12 October at 13:30Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has given comments to ESPN about the current situation at the Nerazzurri:
'Conte does a complete job, he takes care of every detail, from physical appearance to food. He asks us a lot, but so he raises our level, his demands are very clear. We are growing and improving. I am learning Italian, I speak it with my classmates but I am a little ashamed. I am adapting, I am getting to know it more and more, but it is difficult.'
