Inter, Lautaro contract renewal won't be finalised until next year
25 October at 20:00Inter are ready to offer a new contract to Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez, but one detail will delay the finalisation of the deal until January, according to today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are prepared to offer the new contract, but it’s unlikely to be finalised until at least January. This is because the Milanese side are keen to raise the 22-year-old striker’s release clause, currently set at €110 million.
This is because the player’s explosive start to the season, six goals and two assists in 11 games so far under coach Antonio Conte, has led to him being the target of multiple top clubs around Europe, such as Barcelona and Manchester United (via The Sun).
Martinez’s current contract expires with the Nerazzurri in 2023, but a new deal with higher wages and an increased release clause protect Inter’s striker a little better than the current €110 million release clause.
Apollo Heyes
