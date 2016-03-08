Inter, Lautaro: 'Fatigue is normal'

After the game against Brescia, in which he scored the opening goal for Inter, Lautaro Martinez talked to Sky Italia about the victory and their tight schedule as of late."It was difficult. It was a very tough match against a team that closes the gaps very well. I'm happy for the win, we tried to play our game and we are satisfied to have brought home the three points. Fatigue? Yes, it is normal because we play every three days and always with a lot of intensity," he stated.