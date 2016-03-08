Inter, Lautaro: 'I work with Lukaku to improve our partnership'
25 September at 21:45Inter forward Lautaro Martinez spoke to Italian media outlet Inter TV via Calciomercato.com today ahead of the Nerazzurri’s league game against Lazio tonight.
Antonio Conte’s squad has gotten off to a perfect start in the championship, winning their first four games to put them top of the league table with 12 points, two points ahead of second place Juventus, the former team of the Nerazzurri coach.
Argentinian forward Lautaro is keen to continue the squad’s momentum.
"We want to continue our winning streak. Lazio are a very physical team, we have to work as a team, we need a compact team. Lukaku? We know each other better day after day, we work to find an understanding. The aim is to be at our best to be able to play.”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments