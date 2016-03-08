Inter, Lautaro: 'Icardi must resolve his issues; it is a bad situation'
20 March at 16:45Inter Milan may have defeated AC Milan 3-2 in the Milan derby at San Siro on Sunday evening but the club is still very much at the centre of a crisis. Last month, Mauro Icardi was stripped of his Inter captaincy and hasn't played a game since; the club opting to let Lautaro Martinez form the attack in his place. This comes as negotiations between Icardi's partner-agent Wanda Nara and Inter Milan have resulted in a clash and drama between the two parties.
Speaking to TNT Sports about Icardi and the situation, Lautaro said the following:
"It is not a good situation, neither for him nor for us who are in the group. We cannot do much, the decision must be made with the people who work with him and who are around him. We are people who work like him, we are available to the club. What happens around him must be solved by him with his entourage and the club."
