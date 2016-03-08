Inter, Lautaro: 'If Barca want me, it's because I'm doing well. I'm happy at Inter'
16 January at 17:00Inter forward Lautaro Martinez spoke about his current season with the Nerazzurri and his future in an interview with Argentine media outlet TyC Sports via Calciomercato.com today.
“What I do at Inter is useful for the national team. I have to work every day to be able to wear the Argentine jersey. Scaloni has confidence in me, he's called me every time: this is important.”
The 22-year-old Argentinian striker then spoke about how important the national team is for him.
“The national team is an important thing for me, playing with Messi and Aguero is a great joy because they make Argentinean football grow. What they are showing with their great career is incredible. I hope I can achieve what they have achieved too.”
Lautaro then spoke about the current position of Inter.
"We failed to qualify for the knockout round of the Champions League, but we know we have very important goals. In Serie A we're doing very well, there's the Europa League, we've gone ahead in the Coppa Italia. There are goals that will help us improve.”
The Nerazzurri forward was very impressed by the work done by Inter coach Antonio Conte since his arrival last summer.
"Many things have changed, a new coach has arrived who lives the game in a special way. He has given us so much from day one, he has convinced the players and the people who work here to give their best. And the results have been seen.”
Lautaro touched on the difficulties of adapting to life in Europe after arriving from Argentina two years ago.
"I had to adapt to a new culture and another country and another language. I also played very little with the previous coach. I felt strong so I could help the team by giving them what they needed. Now I've grown a lot with this coach and I'm enjoying the moment I'm living in.”
The 22-year-old spoke positively of his strike partner at Inter, Romelu Lukaku.
"Lukaku helps me a lot, he is a player who, on and off the field, is very important. A very good person who helps me. I'm very happy to have met this kind of person and player.”
The player touched on the Nerazzurri’s main rivals for the league title, Juventus.
"Juventus are a team that play football very well, they have important players, we want to do our best, there is the league title among the goals we have set ourselves.”
Finally, Lautaro discussed the rumours that Barcelona are interested in acquiring him.
"Today I'm fighting for the Inter shirt, I'm very happy here, people love me. If there are these rumours, it means I'm doing things right and I have to go on. It's the mentality I have when I go to sleep. I'm very calm, very happy and at ease at Inter.”
Lautaro, who is contracted to Inter until 2023, has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season.
