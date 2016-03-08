Inter, Lautaro Martinez: ‘Icardi called me…’

New Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has talked to Espn after his official move to the Meazza. “I am looking forward to begin this new chapter of my career”, the Argentinean said.



“I know I will have lot of pressure on my shoulders but I like that, I want to be one of the main protagonists. I am looking forward to playing the Champions League. It’s one of my dreams. Icardi? I am glad he called me, he took some time from his vacation to ask me if I needed any help in my first days in Italy.”

