Inter, Lautaro Martinez: 'Icardi is very important; he must solve this situation'
05 April at 18:45Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez has given an interview to Club Octubre 947, in which he discussed his place at Inter Milan, his teammates Mauro Icardi and Lionel Messi and his time with Argentina.
"I always want to do more and I know I have a great opportunity in the national team, every day I think I am one of the holders in Argentina.
"Messi? With him you learn, I have to do my work in the field but in training you look at him with admiration and attention to learn.
"Icardi? Mauro was fundamental because he helped me a lot and I will always thank him. He is a friend who helped me. With Icardi we watched the Racing games and liked the way Racing plays. Mauro is very important, the rest must be solved by him, I get along very well with him inside and outside the camp.
"From the first day I wore the Racing shirt I felt the same feeling I felt the first time I kicked a ball. I am happy for the friends I left there, they have more than deserved the title for the effort they have made."
