Inter, Lautaro Martinez: 'We are angry at the result...'
03 October at 14:45Inter striker Lautaro Martinez spoke to Italian media outlet InterTV via Calciomercato.com last night discussing the Nerazzurri’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League.
“We deserved to win, because we had a great game. We had a lot of chances in the first half, but we played well in the second half too. A defeat like today's teaches us that in front of great players you can never lower your guard. In the last twenty minutes we couldn't get out, we messed up in those details in which we had been perfect at the beginning. I have to say that we're happy with the way we played, but angry at the result. We could have played our cards, now we just have to go back to work hard because Sunday we play Juventus, we only have to think about that match.”
The Nerazzurri are currently top of the league table after a perfect start in the championship, winning their first six games in a row. However, their form in Europe has been more disappointing, with coach Antonio Conte failing to guide the Nerazzurri to a win in their two Champions League games so far.
Apollo Heyes
