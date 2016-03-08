Inter: Lautaro Martinez wins UCL goal of the week

In form Inter striker Lautaro Martinez won the honour of UEFA Champions League goal of the week for his second goal in Inter's 1-3 win over Slavia Praha in the Czech Republic.

The 22 year old has netted 11 times across all competitions and is forming a formidable partnership wither Romelu Lukaku, combining for 22 goals so far this season.



El Toro scoring within the first 30 minutes is starting to become the norm for the nerazzurri with 6 of his goals coming in that opening half hour.



For more news, visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera