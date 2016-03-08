Inter, Lautaro named 'Man of the match' against SPAL

Inter continued to impress in Italy by leapfrogging Juventus into first position with a win at home against SPAL. The win took the team to 37 points in the league with an impressive 12 wins in 14 matches.



Inter ran a twitter poll after the match in order to reach out to the Nerazzurri fans to determine their choice for man of the match from the game.



72% of Nerazzurri fans voted for Lautaro Martinez, the man who bagged a double. In second place with 15% was Lukaku, while Brozovic and Candreva followed after that.

Anthony Privetera