Inter, Lautaro's agent provides update on renewal talks
10 October at 21:00
The agent of Lautaro Martinez, Beto Yaque, provided some updates on his client's contract renewal with Inter, following a very bright start to the season. In fact, an agreement is close between the parties, as the player is happy at San Siro.
The Argentine striker has started the season very well, leading the line for the Nerazzuri up front. Thus far, he has scored three goals in all competitions, including the goal against Barcelona away from home. In other words, his performances haven't gone unnoticed.
Therefore, a renewal is in the works, which the agent confirmed in the interview with FCInterNews.it: "Lautaro is very happy at Inter and he will soon renew his contract with the club: he doesn't think of anything else. If there are several teams on his tracks, it means he is working well, but today, I repeat, he is happy where he is".
As Yaque mentioned, there has been interest from other sides, especially in Spain. However, Lautaro looks set to remain in Milan as everything is going in the right direction, while it seems that Conte is the perfect manager to develop the player.
For more news, visit our homepage.
The Argentine striker has started the season very well, leading the line for the Nerazzuri up front. Thus far, he has scored three goals in all competitions, including the goal against Barcelona away from home. In other words, his performances haven't gone unnoticed.
Therefore, a renewal is in the works, which the agent confirmed in the interview with FCInterNews.it: "Lautaro is very happy at Inter and he will soon renew his contract with the club: he doesn't think of anything else. If there are several teams on his tracks, it means he is working well, but today, I repeat, he is happy where he is".
As Yaque mentioned, there has been interest from other sides, especially in Spain. However, Lautaro looks set to remain in Milan as everything is going in the right direction, while it seems that Conte is the perfect manager to develop the player.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments